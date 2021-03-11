General News

Dufferin OPP stop pair of impaired drivers

March 11, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Impaired driving is definitely not just a weekend issue in Dufferin County. Members of the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were busy Tuesday evening (March 9), removing two impaired drivers off the roads, 12 minutes apart.

The first incident officers stopped a vehicle on First Street in Shelburne just after 9:30pm. A 22-year-old from Shelburne was arrested and charged with:

• Impaired driving

12 minutes later OPP officers in Orangeville stopped a vehicle and observed that the driver had been consuming alcohol. 36-year-old from Fergus was charged with: 

• Impaired driving

• Impaired driving over 80

Both drivers received 90-day roadside licence suspensions and 7-day vehicle impoundments. They were released with a future court date at the Ontario court of Justice in Orangeville. 

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired or is going to drive while impaired, contact 911 or *OPP from your cell phone.

In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you. Is it worth the risk? 



         

