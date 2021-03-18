Emerald Ash Borer continue to ravage Shelburne’s Ash trees

The Town of Shelburne continues to have Town Ash trees destroyed by the Emerald Ash Borer.

We are issuing this notice as there may be questions from other members of the public on why the Town is removing trees.

Currently there are about 30 trees in various locations to be removed starting the week of March 22, 2021.

Hand delivered notices will be delivered to residents in the area prior to the removal of the trees. In most cases the infestation has been reported by the homeowners.

When a tree on public lands is removed a new tree will be planted. However, the new location will be impacted due to the extensive root systems of the former trees. The Town is continuing our tree planting program this year and will replace the removed trees where space permits.

What is the emerald ash borer?

The emerald ash borer is a highly destructive invasive beetle. It is a pest of ash trees. It was confirmed as present in Canada in the summer of 2002.

It has killed a large number of ash trees in North America and poses a major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas across Canada and the United States.

What does the emerald ash borer look like?

The beetle is metallic green in colour and is 8.5 to 14.0 millimetres long (about ½ inch) and 3.1 to 3.4 millimetres wide (½ inch). While the back of the insect is an iridescent, metallic green, the underside is a bright emerald green. The body is narrow and elongated, and the head is flat. The eyes are kidney shaped and usually black. Emerald ash borer larvae are white and flat, with distinctive bell-shaped segments, and can grow up to 30 millimeters long (1 inch).

More information on Emerald Ash Borer is provided on our web site: https://www.shelburne.ca/en/news/notice-of-emerald-ash-borer.aspx

