Shelburne Public Library shares news and new book arrivals

Seedy Mondays March 8 and 15, 2021

We have had a terrific response to our Seedy Monday thanks to the partnerships with Hawthorn seeds and the support of many others including you, our patrons. WE still have a few lovely and exciting packets left so if you are looking for some seeds give us a call and if we have them we will pack them for curbside pickup.

Teen Scene:

We delighted our taste buds this week by creating shamrock gummies out of applesauce, sugar, gelatin, and Jello powder! Each month we prepare a kit full of creative activities for Teens (ages 13+). We’re getting ready to help your Teens relax and stay entertained virtually over Spring Break. Supplies will be limited for some of the activities, so keep your eyes on our social pages and Teen eNewsletter next week for the registration link—you won’t want to miss out!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, March 23rd- DIY Herb Garden

Tuesday, March 30th- Cherry Blossom Paintings

Children’s Programs:

We are happy to put together a specially curated bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will happily pick a selection of books just especially for you and your child or children.

We are live on Facebook every Thursday evening at 7:00 pm for Sleepy Story Time! Please join us this week for a bedtime story so that we can connect virtually. To improve video quality, we only livestream Sleepy Story Time on Facebook.

Story Time–Each month we send home a month’s worth of crafts and activities to accompany our pre-recorded Story Time videos. These videos are released once a week on Fridays, but are always available on YouTube for your family to enjoy when your schedule allows.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. and click on Our Catalogue. Look for new books or browse the entire catalogue.

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read.

Our new books will be arriving soon and there will be so many to choose from that you will have trouble choosing what to read!

Fiction:

Five total strangers by Natalie D. Richards

April showers by Briana Swann

Wolf’s bane by Kelley Armstrong

Gutter child by Jael Richardson

Butter honey pig bread by Francesca Ekwuyasi

Old Lovegood girls by Gail Godwin

The night gate by Peter May

Non fiction:

Blue sky kingdom by Bruce Kirby

The energy paradox by Steven Gundry, MD

Icebound by Andrea Pitzer

Invisible women by Caroline Criado Perez

On time and water by Andri Snaer Magnason

