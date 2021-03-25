Tragedy adverted after car crashes on front yard of Dufferin home

A tragedy was averted when a vehicle driven by a 56-year-old man finally came to rest after crashing between two homes.

OPP officers received multiple reports around lunchtime last Thursday (March 18) of a possible impaired driver traveling Northbound on Highway 10 in Caledon towards Orangeville. Information was that the driver hit a road sign and struck a vehicle on Highway 10 at Highway 9.

Fleeing the scene, the driver ran through a red light. The driver was then observed turning onto Oak Ridge Drive in Orangeville and blew through two stop signs in front of Island Lake Public School.

The driver crossed the road into the oncoming lane mounting the curb and the vehicle eventually came to rest when it crashed between two homes on Oak Ridge Drive.

The 56-year-old male driver from Maxwell, ON has been charged with:

• Impaired Driving contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

• Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

• Possession for the Purpose of

Trafficking

• Fail to Remain at the Scene of Accident contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The driver of today’s incident drove impaired through one of our school zones mounting a curb in front of the school. This could have had a horrific ending. Thank you to everyone who phoned 911 to report this impaired driver.

If you suspect someone is driving while or is going to drive while impaired, contact 911 or OPP from your cell phone.

In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others and tear a hole in the heart of everyone that loves you.

