Letters

County Climate Plan

March 25, 2021   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Dear Editor,

I was really pleased to read your March 18th article about the Dufferin County Climate Action Plan. It was good to see that our county councillors believe in taking action on these issues of climate change. 

Warden White is correct when he said that if the name of the positive individual actions regarding food security, energy efficiency, natural heritage, and wetland protection can be agreed upon as long as we do no call it climate change. He is right but isn’t that sad. 

Of all the speakers I have listened to over the years, the only one I can quote is an elderly First Nations individual who was blessing our gathering. He left us with one final plea, “Take care of my Mother [Earth]. She’s all that I have.”

Mayor Laura Ryan had it right too. We all need to ensure Dufferin remains a healthy and thriving community for current generations and future generations. 

A final thank you to all the county council who passed this resolution to take care of our planet. It’s the only one we have. 

Allen Taylor



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Local housing market could be slowing down as house sells at asking price

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When long-time renters Kim and Steve Clarke, started the search for their first home, they were prepared ...

SIU investigating incident that left Dufferin man dead

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter For two days, yellow police tape hung outside an Orangeville home.  The province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) ...

Climate strike held outside Town Hall

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Their numbers were small in person, but 18 shoes placed around them signified the youth across the ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support