Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner series featuring Shadowy Hill Farms this week

April 1, 2021

Written By Breanna Conley

Local business/education partnerships provide students with a transitional opportunity to experience the world of work while still completing high school and provide employers with a platform to address some of their immediate and long term human resource needs. Locally many of our community businesses have been involved with this partnership.

This week Breanna Conley from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how Shadowy Hills Farm is contributing to our community’s future.

Shadowy Hills Farm is a horse farm in Mono and has been a business for about 30 years now. This business cares for horses by offering riding lessons, Thoroughbreds for sale, boarding, breaking and lay ups. Throughout each day, tasks are completed so that the horses can live in a safe, clean, and healthy environment where the Thoroughbreds are also given the opportunity to train for the racetrack. April LeBlanc is the owner of Shadowy Hills Farm where she has help running the farm from her friends and employees including Ryan Lloyd who commits time every day to come and help ensure everything runs smoothly.

I am a Farm Hand where I was provided with on the job training from April LeBlanc, Ryan Lloyd, and Alyssa Losonski to learn the farm’s rules and procedures. My responsibilities include refilling water buckets, cleaning and preparing stalls, transferring hay to be accessible to all of the horses, sweeping and raking, grooming, tacking up and removing or putting on blankets. The daily equipment I use is a pitchfork, wheelbarrow, horse brushes and a hoof pick.

While working at Shadowy Hills Farm I have become aware of careers that are associated with this place of work. These careers include a Farrier who trims and shoes horses’ hooves, an Exercise Rider who exercises horses to prepare them to compete in races, a Jockey who rides the horses in the races and a Horse Trainer who cares for horses as well as coaches them for events and other riding activities.

To contribute to the community Shadowy Hills Farm participates in a Pony Race Fundraiser for the Youth and Women’s Shelter at the Woodbine Race Track in Rexdale. Shadowy Hills Farm opens their home and hearts to rescue and board horses and ponies as well as find homes for retired race horses.

