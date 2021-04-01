Rider seriously injured in ATV rollover

April 1, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP is currently investigating a single-vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on private property that resulted in serious injury for the rider.

On March 25, 2021, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers responded to a report of a 43-year-old driver from Southgate, who reportedly rolled his ATV and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries in the collision. He was taken by EMS to a local hospital and later transported by Orange Air Ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The investigation is continuing and charges may be pending. More information will be provided when available.

Please remember to treat all vehicles the same when it comes to driving responsibly. Impaired driving legislation is applicable when operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drug, including ATVs, Boats, Jet-skis, snowmobiles and other recreational vehicles. Learn more about impaired driving penalties in Ontar! io by visiting http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml.

The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. We value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)