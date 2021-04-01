Galaxy Cinemas reopens under Orange

April 1, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

There’s some good news for Dufferin County residents who’ve missed going to the movie theatre.

Galaxy Cinemas at the Fairgrounds Shopping Centre in Orangeville welcomed back moviegoers last Friday, March 26, following the Wellington¬–Dufferin¬–Guelph Public Health region’s move to the Orange (restrict) zone of the Province’s COVID-19 Framework on March 22.

The last time Dufferin residents could visit the movie theatre to watch a film was last August to December, and prior to that was last March, before the pandemic.

There’s a 50-person limit for indoor cinemas under the Orange level of COVID-19 restrictions.

Private movie nights are also available at Galaxy Cinemas.

