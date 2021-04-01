General News

Galaxy Cinemas reopens under Orange

April 1, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

There’s some good news for Dufferin County residents who’ve missed going to the movie theatre. 

Galaxy Cinemas at the Fairgrounds Shopping Centre in Orangeville welcomed back moviegoers last Friday, March 26, following the Wellington¬–Dufferin¬–Guelph Public Health region’s move to the Orange (restrict) zone of the Province’s COVID-19 Framework on March 22.

The last time Dufferin residents could visit the movie theatre to watch a film was last August to December, and prior to that was last March, before the pandemic. 

There’s a 50-person limit for indoor cinemas under the Orange level of COVID-19 restrictions. 

Private movie nights are also available at Galaxy Cinemas. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne councillor Walter Benotto shares his path to politics

Written By PETER RICHARDSON LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Born in Italy, Shelburne councillor Walter Benotto was raised in Melancthon, on a dairy farm that at ...

Dufferin Paramedic Services receives $2.9 million in funding

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin Paramedic Services will be seeing an expansion to its current Community Paramedic Program, after receiving new ...

Rotary Club starts 2021 campaign for Splash Pad

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Rotary Club of Shelburne has officially started their 2021 fundraising campaign to bring a splash pad ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support