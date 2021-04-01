Shelburne Public Library shares new books, upcoming events

April 1, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Shelburne Public Library is open 24/7 online, however, curbside will not be available from Friday, April 2, 2021 to Monday, April 5, 2021 inclusive.

Staff will be back on Tuesday to fill all your holds and other requests.

Welcome Spring! The good weather makes it a little less tempting to snuggle down with a book but we suggest you keep checking as new ones are arriving frequently. Also watch our Social Media pages for exciting Children’s and Teen programming for the Spring Break.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Exploring Birds:

David T. Chapman is back with another gorgeous presentation on the Birds of Ontario. Everything from the small backyard visitors that we all know and love, to some of the largest birds like the Bald Eagle and Great Blue Heron. Check out rare visitors to our area like the Painted Bunting and Northern Hawk Owl. This session is pre-recorded so you will be able to watch at your leisure on our YouTube Channel, starting Monday, April 5th, 2021 @ 12pm!

Teen Scene:

Teens painted gorgeous cherry blossom paintings this week by following along with our instructional video on our YouTube Channel. We still have space left in our Spring Break events, but register soon to avoid disappointment! Register here: https://forms.gle/vXkYCpzyUmfw4b5NA

Spring Break Activities

April 12th- Virtual Escape Room- Help free the librarian by getting a message to the King by solving riddles and puzzles! The link for this activity will be posted to our social pages on April 12th!

April 13th- Among Us Group Game- Registered Teens can meet via Zoom to get the code to play Among Us. Crewmates can work together to complete tasks while trying to figure out the Imposter!

April 14th- DIY S’more Cookie Dough- We will give you the non-refrigerated ingredients, you follow along with our video to make edible cookie dough! A sweet treat for the middle of Spring Break.

April 15th- Galaxy Painting- Learn how to paint a galaxy of your very own by following along with our instructional video!

April 16th- DIY Face Masks in partnership with NakdBasics. Limited quantities available. Relax by creating your own face mask (think spa day, not facial covering) to end your spring break on a relaxing note.

Children’s Programs:

We are thrilled to share that all of our children’s Spring Break programming has been completely filled. Thank you to all of the families who have continually supported us through the past year. We are excited to spend some quality time creating slime, experimenting, and crafting our hearts out!

Be sure to take some time and participate in our LEGO Club building competition! All entries will be entered into a prize draw where you can win a great prize.

We are always happy to put together a specially selected bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will do the rest.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. Click on Our Catalogue. Look for new books or browse the entire catalogue.

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read.

Fiction:

A perfect Amish romance by Shelley Shepard Gray

Credible threat by J.A. Jance

Crooked river by Preston & Child

The last protector by Andrew Taylor

The night gate by Peter May

Double jeopardy by Stuart Woods

Trace elements by Donna Leon

Transient desires by Donna Leon

The goodbye man by Jeffery Deaver

The forever girl by Jill Shalvis

Dreaming death by Heather Graham

Silent bite by David Rosenfelt

A garland of bones by Carolyn Haines

Arrowood by Mick Finlay

Arrowood and the Thames corpses by Mick Finlay

Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead

Furmidable foes by Rita Mae Brown

Non fiction:

The soul of a woman by Isabel Allende

Land by Simon Winchester

No pain, no Gaines by Chip Gaines

I’m so effing tired by Amy Shah, MD

Asian green by Ching-He Huang

Post Corona: from crisis to opportunity by Scott Galloway

Beyond order by Jordan B. Peterson

Readers Comments (0)