Pharmacies in the region begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

April 8, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Select pharmacies in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) region have begun booking vaccination appointments for residents. 

Pharmacies across the province began booking appointments for vaccinations on April 1, to administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility for the vaccine has been restricted to those aged 55 or older in 2021, and requires those booking to have a valid Ontario health (OHIP) card or another valid government-issued identification. 

Bookings for vaccinations can be made online through the pharmacies website. 

The following pharmacies are part of the program in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health:  

Orangeville

• Drugstore Pharmacy at
101 Second Line Orangeville

• Jeffers Pharmacy Limited at 1 Elizabeth St. 

• Shoppers Drug Mart at 25 Broadway Ave.

Guelph

• Costco Pharmacy at 19 Elmira Rd. S.

• Drugstore Pharmacy at
1045 Paisley Rd.

• Drugstore Pharmacy at 160
Kortright Rd. W.

• Rexall at 666 Woolwich St. Unit 140 

Fergus 

• Shoppers Drug Mart at 710 Tower St. S.

• Trailside Pharmacy at
6420 Beatty Line N., Suite 101

Erin 

• Rexall at 123 Main St. 

WDG Public Health launched the COVID-19 Hub Vaccination Clinic at Alder Recreation Centre in Orangeville, for Dufferin County residents at the beginning of March. In Shelburne the Mel Lloyd Centre is currently operating as a pop-up clinic. 



         

