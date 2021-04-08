Pharmacies in the region begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

April 8, 2021 · 0 Comments
Written By Paula Brown
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Select pharmacies in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) region have begun booking vaccination appointments for residents.
Pharmacies across the province began booking appointments for vaccinations on April 1, to administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Eligibility for the vaccine has been restricted to those aged 55 or older in 2021, and requires those booking to have a valid Ontario health (OHIP) card or another valid government-issued identification.
Bookings for vaccinations can be made online through the pharmacies website.
The following pharmacies are part of the program in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health:
Orangeville
• Drugstore Pharmacy at
101 Second Line Orangeville
• Jeffers Pharmacy Limited at 1 Elizabeth St.
• Shoppers Drug Mart at 25 Broadway Ave.
Guelph
• Costco Pharmacy at 19 Elmira Rd. S.
• Drugstore Pharmacy at
1045 Paisley Rd.
• Drugstore Pharmacy at 160
Kortright Rd. W.
• Rexall at 666 Woolwich St. Unit 140
Fergus
• Shoppers Drug Mart at 710 Tower St. S.
• Trailside Pharmacy at
6420 Beatty Line N., Suite 101
Erin
• Rexall at 123 Main St.
WDG Public Health launched the COVID-19 Hub Vaccination Clinic at Alder Recreation Centre in Orangeville, for Dufferin County residents at the beginning of March. In Shelburne the Mel Lloyd Centre is currently operating as a pop-up clinic.
