Local COVID-19 numbers this week

Written By Peter Richardson Local Journalism Initative Reporter How does a young man from Labrador City, Newfoundland, become the Warden of Dufferin County and the ...

Written By Sam Odrowski Vaccines are slowly making their way to Dufferin County residents. The vaccine hub at Alder Community Centre (275 Alder St.) in ...

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne showed their support for families in the community with Autism last Thursday (April ...