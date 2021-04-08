Shelburne to build new water tower

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne is getting a new water tower.

According to a community newsletter from the Town, construction of the new tower is set to begin this year, with the tower planned to be built on Luxton Way, east of the public works yard.

The function of a water tower is to store and pressurize the Town’s water system. This is important for not only resident’s usage but also ensures there is enough water and pressure for firefighter and other emergency services.

The Town of Shelburne in 2012 completed a Schedule ‘B’ Municipal Class Environmental Assessment, which found the town needed additional storage.

“This assessment looked at different ways that this could be achieved, and concluded that the best solution was constructing a new tower at a new location,” read the community newsletter.

The newsletter details that the new tower will look similar to the Town’s current one and will have approximately the same height of water; supporting the Town’s water needs for the next 20 years. Aeronautical lighting will be used on the new water tower, but there will be no flood lights.

“A shadow study was completed for the Town that concluded that nearby houses would not be significantly impacted by shade from the new tower,” stated the community newsletter.

Construction of the water tower is planned to be completed for operation in 2022.

