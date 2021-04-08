Shelburne Public Library shares new books, activities and events

Welcome Spring! The good weather makes it a little less tempting to snuggle down with a book but we suggest you keep checking as new ones are arriving frequently. Also watch our Social Media pages for exciting Children’s and Teen programming for the Spring Break.

Our objective is to provide you with the service YOU need during these times.

Spring into Reading:

Did you know that Rose and Jade provide weekly, exciting library updates and in addition do live reviews of their latest reads. Check it out so you can get some interesting books for you to try.

Exploring Birds:

David T. Chapman is back with another gorgeous presentation on the Birds of Ontario. Everything from the small backyard visitors that we all know and love, to some of the larger birds like the Bald Eagle and Great Blue Heron. Check out rare visitors to our area like the Painted Bunting and Northern Hawk Owl. This session is pre-recorded so you will be able to watch at your leisure on our YouTube Channel.

Teen Scene:

We are gearing up for Spring Break and are so excited for the events we have planned. If you’ve heard about the game Among Us, but you haven’t had the opportunity to try it out, don’t fear—join our game next week to learn!

Spring Break Activities

April 12th- Virtual Escape Room- Help free the Librarian by getting a message to the King by solving riddles and puzzles! The link for this activity will be posted to our social pages on April 12th!

April 13th- Among Us Group Game- Registered Teens can meet via Zoom to get the code to play Among Us. Crewmates can work together to complete tasks while trying to figure out the Imposter!

April 14th- DIY S’more Cookie Dough- We will give you the non-refrigerated ingredients, you follow along with our video to make edible cookie dough! A sweet treat for the middle of Spring Break.

April 15th- Galaxy Painting- Learn how to paint a galaxy of your very own by following along with our instructional video!

April 16th- DIY Face Masks (think Spa Day!) in partnership with NakdBasics. Limited quantities available. Relax by creating your own face mask (think spa day, not facial covering) to end your spring break on a relaxing note.

Children’s Programs:

We wanted to share that all of our children’s Spring Break programming are full. WE even opened up another Slime making session to accommodate as many of our children as we can. Thank you to all of the families who have continually supported us through the past year. We are excited to spend some quality time creating slime, experimenting, and crafting our hearts out!

Be sure to take some time and participate in our LEGO Club building competition! All entries will be entered into a prize draw where you can win a great prize.

We are always happy to put together a specially selected bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will do the rest.

New books:

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. Click on Our Catalogue. Look for new books or browse the entire catalogue.

Each week, Jade and Rose post a new video on our YouTube channel and review new books they have read.

Fiction:

On the bright side: the new secret diary of Hendrik Groen by Hendrik Groen

Half life by Krista Foss

A deadly education by Naomi Novik

The autumn of the ace by Louis de

Bernieres

The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

The murder pit by Mick Finlay

Unreconciled by W. Michael Gear

Always Olivia by Alex McLellan

The memoirs of Mrs. Olivia Foxworthy by Alex McLellan

Non fiction:

Peyakow: reclaiming Cree dignity by Darrel J. McLeod

To the greatest heights by Vanessa O’Brien

