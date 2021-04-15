General News

Orangeville Mayor looking to address homelessness

April 15, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

While women and children who find themselves homeless or in a dangerous living situation have safe spaces to seek reprieve locally, such as Family Transition Place or Dufferin Child and Family Services, there are currently no shelter services in Orangeville for men.

To address this issue, Mayor Sandy Brown brought forward a Notice of Motion at the Town’s April 12 Council meeting, notifying councillors that he’s looking to create a Mayor’s Special Committee on men’s homelessness.

The committee will explore options and approach various stakeholders to research the issue, with the goal of resolving the men’s emergency shelter problem in Orangeville.

A full motion will be presented at Orangeville Council’s next meeting on April 26. 



         

