Pre-registeration of vaccine appointments now open to 16+

April 15, 2021 · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, a resident of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph recieved a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, pushing the region over the 25 per cent threshold of eligible residents who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“This is something to celebrate,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of WDG Public Health. “Public Health and all local vaccination partners continue to work aggressively toward vaccinating our region as quickly as possible.”

As the region pushes toward the goal of vaccinating at least 75 per cent of residents by June 2021, partners are working to reduce barriers to vaccination and provide the resources and supports residents need to get vaccinated. To that end, today, Public Health is announcing pre-registration for Phase 3 vaccinations.

That means all residents (age 16+) of the region are eligible to pre-register for their vaccination.

As residents eligible under Phase 3 pre-register, it is important to remember that local vaccinations still follow the Province’s vaccination framework.

That means many residents who are Phase 3 eligible will likely not be vaccinated until June.

However, pre-registering is still the best way for residents to ensure they receive a vaccine as soon as it is their turn.

“Now that all of us can pre-register for a vaccine appointment, I encourage everyone to do so as soon as possible,” said Dr. Mercer. “Safe, effective vaccines are our best way to fight COVID-19, protect our region and move back toward a more familiar way of life.”

As of April 14, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region had 595 active cases of COVID-19.

Readers Comments (0)