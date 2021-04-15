April 17 hazardous and electronic waste event postponed due to COVID-19

April 15, 2021 · 0 Comments

Due to the recently announced provincial Stay-at-Home order, Dufferin County has postponed the Hazardous & Electronic Waste event scheduled for Saturday, April 17th in Grand Valley until further notice.

“In line with the recent announcement we have decided to postpone our April 17 Hazardous & Electronic Waste event. Events usually occur between Spring and Fall each year and are generally well attended. We are working on future dates, times and locations and appreciate everyone’s patience. While non-essential services are on hold until further notice, regular curb side waste collection will continue as usual”, says Scott Burns, Director of Public Works at the County of Dufferin.

Dufferin Waste advises residents to hold onto their hazardous and electronic waste materials until events resume in order to ensure proper disposal.

For updates on future events, please visit dufferincounty.ca/waste or download the Dufferin Waste App on your Apple or Android device. For media inquiries, please contact Scott Burns at sburns@dufferincounty.ca.

