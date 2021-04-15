Library shares weekly news

We are still offering our curbside service and can even select a bag of materials just for you.

Spring into Reading:

Did you know that Rose and Jade provide weekly, exciting library updates and in addition do live reviews of their latest reads. Check out our YouTube channel to find your next great read.

Teen Scene:

What a whirlwind of a week! From helping a librarian escape capture in a virtual escape room, to creating tasty s’more treats, all the way to a relaxing spa day courtesy of NakdBasics, Teens were able to create and laugh all week long. Thank you to everyone who participated!

May will bring us back into our regular schedule, so stay tuned for those details!

Children’s Programs:

We are in the midst of an exciting programming week despite the pandemic and we’re keeping all safe and well. Thank you to all of the families who have continually supported us through the past year. We are excited to spend some quality time creating slime, experimenting, and crafting our hearts out!

We are always happy to put together a specially selected bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will do the rest.

NEW BOOKS

You can browse all our new books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. Then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction:

Doctor Aphra by Sarah Kuhn

You love me by Caroline Kepnes

A station on the path to somewhere better by Benjamin Wood

The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse

By way of sorrow by Robyn Gigl

Tower of Babel by Michael Sears

How beautiful we were by Imbolo Mbue

The relatives by Camilla Gibb

Non fiction:

The light of days by Judy Batalion

The bookseller of Florence by Ross King

The Devil’s trick: how Canada fought the Vietnam War by John Boyko

Value(s) by Mark Carney

When politics comes before patients by Dr. Shawn Whatley

Food to grow on by Sarah Remmer

