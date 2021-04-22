CDDHS Co-op Corner: Shelburne Family Chiropractic

Written By AARON CUNNINGHAM

This week Aaron Cunningham from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Shelburne Family Chiropractic is contributing to our community’s future.

Shelburne Family Chiropractic provides a lot of services for your different needs and has been in business for almost 5 years now. There are over 10 different services they provide all under one roof. They have Chiropractic, Naturopathic, Massage Therapy, Manual Osteopathy, Shockwave Therapy, Acupuncture, Cupping, Custom Orthotics, Prenatal & Postnatal Care, as well as Athletic Taping & Rehabilitation. Shelburne Family Chiropractic has a team of seven staff with two Chiropractors (Dr.Magder and Dr.Vanderbeek), one Manual Osteopath (Alex Stewart), one Naturopath (Dr. N. Roberts), and two Massage Therapists (Mackenzie Seymour and Chantal Brooks), along with the Clinic Coordinator (Heather Charles).

At the Shelburne Family Chiropractic my co-op position is Chiropractic Assistant. What I do is take notes for Dr. Magder on the patients that come in so that he knows what treatment was done for the next time they come in and what help they need. I also help to keep the place tidy and clean by sanitizing the tables they lay on, the chairs, washroom, and anything they come in contact with. I also help out at the front desk with Heather by doing COVID-19 screening for patients to ensure that nobody gets sick.

There are a lot of other jobs within this placement that I have become aware of that I didn’t know relate so much to the chiropractic field such as Naturopath, Osteopath, and Massage Therapist.

Shelburne Family Chiropractic is very involved in the community. They developed and ran “Walk With Doc” to encourage people to be more active, “#Shoes4Shelburne” to raise shoes for families that cannot afford them, and lastly they are working on bringing a splash pad to Shelburne for the kids to have fun and enjoy in the summer! Check out their website www.shelburnefamilychiropractic.com to see some of the awards that Dr. Magder and Shelburne Family Chiropractic have received.

