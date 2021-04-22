Police news

Witnesses assist the OPP in arrest of impaired driver

April 22, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired operation and fail-to-remain as a result of traffic complaints in Melancthon Township. 

On April 16, 2021, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to a report that a single vehicle had struck a guardrail and fled the scene in the area of Highway 10 and Country Road 17. Shortly after, a second complainant reported that the same vehicle struck their vehicle on Highway 10 and failed to stop. When police arrived on scene, witnesses advised the vehicle had turned into a private lane and officers were able to successfully locate the vehicle.

As part of the investigation, the driver was asked to provide a sample of their breath into an Approved Screening Device (ASD), which resulted in a “fail” reading. The driver was placed under arrest for Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80 mg, and transported to the Dufferin OPP Detachment, where further breath tests were conducted.

  As a result, Travis MORIN, 32, of Orangeville was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg;

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; and

• Fail to remain – contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on June 22, 2021, to answer to the charges. They also received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impound.

If you suspect! an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately.

How to spot an impaired driver:

• Quick acceleration or deceleration.

• Weaving across the road.

• Almost striking an object, curb or vehicle.

• Stopping without a cause or erratic braking.

• Drifting in and out of traffic lanes.

• Turning abruptly or illegally.

Learn more about impaired driving penalties in Ontario: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/impaired-driving.shtml



         

