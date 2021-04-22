OPP crack down on commercial vehicles

April 22, 2021 · 0 Comments

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dufferin Detachment area roadways continue to see a considerable presence of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs). Due to their size, weight and loads, these vehicles have increased potential of causing serious collisions due to vehicle mechanical fitness, driver fatigue, improper licencing and/or driver behaviours.

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Dufferin OPP, OPP Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) partnered for a one-day traffic initiative. Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspections were carried out to ensure identified CMVs met the required safety standards to operate on our roadways. Drivers were checked for compliance with proper licencing, registration, documentation, pre-check inspections and hours of work.

It is our mission to promote the safety of all road users throughout the Dufferin Detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving CMVs, including a reduction in fatalities, injuries and property damage resulting from these incidents.

Results of the one-day Dufferin County CMV Safety Initiative:

• Level 1 Inspections – 8

• Level 2 Inspections – 7

• CMVs Placed Out of Service – 2

• Total CMV Charges Laid – 27



We would like to thank the majority of safe drivers who were found to be in compliance. We depend on our professional drivers to help contribute to safe roads.

Readers Comments (0)