Lisa Post acclaimed as Liberal candidate for Dufferin–Caledon

The Liberal Party of Canada recently announced Orangeville councillor, Lisa Post, has been acclaimed as their candidate for the Dufferin–Caledon riding in the next federal election.

Post announced her intention to run under the Liberal Party last December and told the Free Press she is unbelievably excited for the opportunity to campaign in the Dufferin–Caledon riding, having a long family history in the area.

“I’m a little at a loss for words. This is something where I’ve been waiting for the moment to come and now that it’s here, I’m still a little speechless about it, it feels a little surreal,” she said. “But I’m really excited and I’m really honoured for the opportunity to represent our community in this way.”

Having served on Orangeville Council for the past three years, Post says she’s gained a unique perspective on the riding and its potential for the future.

She also noted that the federal government is going to play a pivotal role in Canada’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, creating an opportunity to really help Canadians through this difficult time.

“To me, this is an opportunity to represent my community at a completely different level, in a time where I think our community is going to need it the most,” Post told the Free Press. “I think as we come out the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are going to be faced with unique challenges that – especially from an economic recovery standpoint – our community has never faced before.”

“I think having a representative working with a party that really chooses to put people first is going to make a big difference when it comes to how our community members are represented,” she added.

Post said community minded solutions is what will be needed when Canada finally gets through the pandemic and as a long-time resident with strong family ties to the area, she will help bring that spirit into economic recovery.

She also noted that having integrity, an open mind, and willingness to learn are important values to uphold from a leadership and policymaking perspective. Post said she looks forward to engaging with her constituents on issues impacting Dufferin–Caledon and if elected, providing representation that prioritizes the needs of the people.

“This election is not about me, it’s not about Lisa post, it’s about the things that are best for our community,” she remarked. “And as an elected representative, it’s our responsibility to take the voice of the people in our community, and to do that, you really have to have an empathetic listening ear, you have to be able to put your personal feelings about an issue aside for the good of the community – having the ability to hear your community members whose perspective may be completely different from your own.”

Post says she’s happy to hear from the community about anything impacting them and she can be reached at lisa@lisapost.ca or www.lisapost.ca.

“I want to hear the experiences of what people in our community have felt and I want to see how we can best impact that going forward and make this community a better place to live in,” she told the Free Press. “We already live in a really amazing community, so to make it better is the goal. We’re always wanting to make it more inclusive and more diverse and really make everybody feel like they belong here.”

