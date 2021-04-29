CDDHS Co-op Corner: Smile Centre

April 29, 2021

Written By Isabella Edwards

This week Isabella Edwards from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how the Smile Centre Shelburne is contributing to our community’s future.

The Shelburne Smile Centre has been open for a little over two years now, but they also have two other offices located in Orangeville and Collingwood. They provide many types of dental services performed by their four dentists Dr. Ben Vangalen, Dr. Wardah Muzzamil and Dr. Mikhail Bouchan, and Dr. Joe Zeisler. The doctors are assisted by Melissa, Candice, and Tina. They currently only have one Hygienist, Allanah but soon Michelle, a Restorative Hygienist, will be joining them. Lisa is their caring and kind Receptionist. Rob Vangalen owns all 3 offices and his son Ben currently works at all three offices. Terri Purdie is the District Manager of all three offices and oversees all that goes on.

My current role as a Dental Assistant to everyone at the office. I set up and clean the procedure room, as well as sterilizing the tools and sanitizing the office. At the office they have recently started using air purifiers in their rooms while they are doing work on a patient. The most used equipment at the office is the ultrasonic and the statim. Tools are placed in after being bagged once they are sanitized after being in the ultrasonic. I completed my IPAC training which not only helps me in my co-op but will benefit me in any other job I take in the future within the dental field.

Some other careers I have noticed during my placement is an Ortho Hygienist who takes care of the orthodontic work with patients’ braces. There is also a Restorative Hygienist who performs additional procedures from a regular Hygienist. I have also learned more about Dental Assistants who set up the rooms for the Dentist and assist the dentist as they complete their procedures. Sterilization Technicians strip down the rooms and are designated people to sterilize and log all the equipment.

The Smile Centre has donated supplies such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and other dental necessities to Shelburne Community Welcome, for people in need who can’t get these items and they just recently sent out their second package of items.

