Public Health releases new tool for checking online vaccine pre-registration status

May 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

On Wednesday WDG Public Health launched a tool for residents to check their pre-registration status. Built by Public Health for residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, the new “Check My Pre-registration Status” tool is for people who have not yet received an appointment invitation or their first dose of the vaccine. 

This new tool will help people check that their pre-registration was successful and ensure there are no delays to booking their vaccination appointment as soon as one is available to them.

“Our team has been working throughout the vaccination program to create and improve tools to make it easier to pre-register and book their vaccine appointment,” said Dr. Kyle Wilson, Director of Information Systems. “We know people are eager to get vaccinated, therefore, we are leveraging technology to make this happen in the most efficient way possible.”

Please visit wdgpublichealth.ca/check-registration to check your pre-registration.



         

