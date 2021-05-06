Police news

Suspect arrested following stabbing in Shelburne

May 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made an arrest in relation to a stabbing incident in the Town of Shelburne. 

On Monday, May 3, 2021, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers, along with other emergency services personnel, responded to a report of a stabbing on Silk Drive in the Town of Shelburne. The victim was transported to a local trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries. 

There is no threat to public safety. 

 As a result of the investigation, a suspect has been arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon and Mischief Under $5,000. The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July 2021.

The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the
victim. 

Dufferin OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or 519-925-3838. 

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at
1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 



         

