OPP investigate transport truck rollover

May 6, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Dufferin County EMS Department, attended a serious two-vehicle collision, which took place on April 27, 2021, at approximately 3:26 p.m., on County Road 9 and 4th Line in Melancthon Township.

Officers are currently investigating a serious collision involving a passenger vehicle and a transport septic truck rollover. As a result of the collision, one of the drivers sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by Air Ornge to a trauma centre. The other parties were assessed on scene by EMS and did not require transport to the hospital.

The Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team of the OPP was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP 1-888-310-1122.

If you had witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

Readers Comments (0)