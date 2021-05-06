Police news

Five cars stolen from Honda dealership

May 6, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating the theft of five brand new vehicles from the Orangeville Honda Dealership located on Highway 9. On Thursday, April 29, 2021, a surveillance video of the theft was made available to police. 

There is a link to the surveillance video provided below.

The! theft took place on April 20, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Video of the theft confirms the vehicles were driven individually off the lot. There is no suspect information at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing and any updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The stolen vehicles are all 2021 Honda CRV models, white, grey and blue in colour. The vehicles are valued at approximately $45,000 each for a total of $225,000 in stolen property. 

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne Family Dental: CDDHS Co-op Corner

Written By ALEXA DOWNEY This week Alexa Downey from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Shelburne Family ...

Local garden centre ready for Mother’s Day

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mother’s Day is just a few days away (May 9), and Shelburne’s local garden centres are in ...

Shelburne introducing weekend transit pilot project

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Town of Shelburne is launching a transit pilot project, which will see service expanded to include ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support