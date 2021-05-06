Five cars stolen from Honda dealership

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating the theft of five brand new vehicles from the Orangeville Honda Dealership located on Highway 9. On Thursday, April 29, 2021, a surveillance video of the theft was made available to police.

There is a link to the surveillance video provided below.

The! theft took place on April 20, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Video of the theft confirms the vehicles were driven individually off the lot. There is no suspect information at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing and any updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The stolen vehicles are all 2021 Honda CRV models, white, grey and blue in colour. The vehicles are valued at approximately $45,000 each for a total of $225,000 in stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

