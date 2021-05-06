Robbery and BnE suspects arrested by OPP on Sunday

Dufferin OPP have made two arrest in relation to a robbery and break and enter incident in the Town of Orangeville.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at approximately 1:24 a.m., officers, along with emergency services personnel, responded to a report of a Robbery and Break and Enter on Hillside Drive in the Town of Orangeville.

The police investigation revealed that the victim was approached by three males while out for a walk. The suspects demanded money; however, the victim managed to evade the males and continued home.

The three suspects followed the victim home and forcibly gained entry into the residence. After an altercation, the suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan. The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the police investigation, two parties were arrested and charged.

Zachary RUSK, 28, of Orangeville, stands charged with the following offences:

• Robbery with violence

• Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July 2021, to answer to the charges.

Kyle BERRY, 28, of Orangeville, stands charged with the following offences:

• Robbery with violence

• Break and Enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July, 2021 to answer to the charges.Police believe that there is a third suspect, who is still outstanding.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The charges laid have not been proven court.

