Dunk Disposal launches bike drive

May 13, 2021

Written By Sam Odrowski

A new social venture aimed at assisting youth in overcoming employment barriers through intentional life skills development, on-the-job training, and paid employment in a bike repair store setting has come to Orangeville.

A newly established registered charity through Youth Unlimited, Heartbeat Bikes, is taking in used or broken bikes and bike parts, which are then reassembled and repurposed by youth, with the help of volunteers and mentors, before being sold back to the community.

Owner of Dunk Disposal, Cameron Dunkerly, has stepped to support the initiative with a bike drive, where he collects your used bikes or bike parts and drops them off to the Hearbeat Bikes shop, located on 10245 Kennedy Road, free of charge. As an incentive, he’s also giving a discount on his junk removal services to anyone donating bicycles for the bike drive.

“We do our best to recycle and repurpose stuff whenever possible to keep as much out of landfills as we can,” said Dunkerly.

“What we were noticing recently is a lot of bikes were being thrown out. Kids bikes, adult bikes, old bike parts, all kinds of stuff like that, was just being thrown out, and we really didn’t have much that we could do with it except for just try and bring it to a recycler. But still, it was just a waste of a lot of good bikes.”

When Dunkerly recently discovered Hearbeat Bikes, they quickly partnered up and he’s been taking the used bikes to their shop ever since.

“We just bring everything that we get there… all the bikes that people just have sitting around or don’t use any more,” he explained. “Heart Beat Bikes is a great partnership, a great local bike shop.”

The rebuilt and repaired bikes through the program are being offered at various price points to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to purchase a bicycle. They also provide repairs at a fair price.

“It is our plan as this venture develops to develop a safe riders training, bike rodeos and increased community involvement to encourage more riders,” enthused the founder of Heartbeat Bikes.

Dunk disposal has spearheaded initiatives in the past such as its community cleanup and food drive, but Dunkerly noted this is the first time his company has hosted a bike drive.

He encourages anyone who has an extra bike that’s out of commission or no longer in use to give him a call at 519-217-7149 or contact him through dunkdisposal.ca, so they can support a great cause instead of letting their old bike turn to rust in a landfill.

“When it comes to the bikes, if it is just going to sit there unused, people may as well donate them so they can be repurposed and brought back to life and go through this whole cycle of helping the youth learn these awesome life skills and have job opportunities,” Dunkerly noted. “We’re offering the incentive of the bike pickup itself being free, but if they’re looking for a full junk pickup, we’re offering a discount on that as well.”

Heartbeat Bikes is also looking for tools, accessories, safety gear and financial donations to support the program.

To learn more about Heartbeat Bikes, contact them by email at Heartbeatbikes2@gmail.com.

