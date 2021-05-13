Stabbing suspect arrested by OPP

May 13, 2021 · 0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have made an arrest in relation to a stabbing incident in the Town of Orangeville.

On Friday, May 7, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers, along with other emergency services personnel, responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Sherbourne Street in the Town of Orangeville. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a suspect has been arrested and charged with:

• Assault with a Weapon

• Uttering threats – Cause death or

bodily harm

• Mischief Under $5,000

The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July 2021.

The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information, is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 519-942-1711 or 519-925-3838. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Readers Comments (0)