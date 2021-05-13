OPP warn of telephone scams

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently received numerous inquiries from citizens, regarding telephone calls requesting personal information.

Dufferin OPP is currently investigating several complaints of telephone scams. The caller will identify themselves as a representative of a Government agency, such as Service Canada, which has been the case in the most recent complaints. The caller requests personal information in an attempt to gain access to your personal accounts.

Typically the caller will ask you to verify your social insurance, credit card or banking account numbers. Do not provide these numbers. Official government agencies or financial institutions will never ask you for personal information over the phone.

For more information regarding ongoing scams in Canada or to report fraud, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at http://antifraudcentre.ca/. If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, call your local police at their non-emergency number.

Here are some tips to protect yourself:

• Don’t be afraid to say no or hang up

• Watch out for urgent pleas that play on your emotions or intimidating high-pressure tactics

• Do your research and verify the legitimacy of the call

• If in doubt, hang up and call a publicly listed phone number for the company the caller claims to represent

• Don’t give out personal information, such as your name, address, birthdate, credit card, banking or social insurance

• Protect your online accounts by creating strong passwords and keep them private

• Don’t reveal personal information over social media

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have infor mation about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

