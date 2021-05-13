$100,000 tractor stolen from farm

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating the theft of a 2010 John Deere tractor 7430, which occurred in the Township of Melancthon.

The theft took place sometime between Wednesday, May 5, at 6 p.m., and Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 9 a.m., from a rural address on 5th Line in Melanchton. There is no suspect information at this time, however, the investigation is ongoing and any updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The stolen tractor is described as a 2010 John Deere model 7430, green in colour. The tractor was equipped with a 741 loader with a four-prong bale fork, black in colour. The machine is valued at approximately $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

