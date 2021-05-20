UGDSB 2021-22 virtual learning will not be ‘hybrid model’

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) will be offering the remote learning option for students in the 2021-22 school year, but the board says the learning program will not be a “hybrid model”.

“Students who register for remote school will be placed in the standalone elementary or secondary remote schools, where classes/courses are staffed by dedicated remote learning teachers,” reads a statement from the school board.

In the May 12 press release the UGDSB said they has received several questions regarding the format of the remote learning program offered in the next school year and will provide further information in the coming weeks and months.

“We recognize that making a decision about the next school year may be challenging, however families are asked to start think about their preference of learning mode (i.e in-person vs remote learning) for the 2021-22 school year,” said the board.

Schools across Ontario have been closed to in-person learning since the April Break, when the government announced that remote learning would continue “indefinitely”.

The Ministry of Education announced early this month that all Ontario school boards would be required to offer the remote learning option to families for the 2021-22 school year.

In light of this, the Free Press reached out to the UGDSB on whether remote learning will become a permanent option for students.

“The Ministry has not yet given direction about the possibility of a permanent remote learning option beyond the 2021-22 school year,” said Heather Loney, communications specialist for the UGDSB. “The board is awaiting further information.”

Detailed information about the remote learning option is expected to be shared to families with children in elementary school this week, and secondary school families in July. Registration for elementary will begin the week of May 17 and early August for secondary.

“The decision families/students make about remote learning will be for the entire school year (elementary), or semester (secondary),” said Loney.

