Shelburne Public Library shares new books, events, latest news

The Shelburne Public Library will be closed for curbside this weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 22-24). Make sure you contact the library if you would like a bag of books selected for you;

Deadline for pickup this week is Friday @ 6:00 pm.

We have lots of new books so check our catalogue and place your holds or contact us.

Our objective is to provide you with the service you need during these times.

Spring into Reading:

Open to readers of all ages, we challenge you to log as much reading as you can between now and June 12th on the Beanstack app to win free entrance and a snack bag at the upcoming drive-in double feature movie night! You can download the Beanstack app from your app store, or use a browser to track your reading by going here: https://shelburnelibrary.beanstack.org/reader365

Did you know that Rose and Jade provide weekly, exciting library updates in addition to live reviews of their latest reads? Check out our YouTube channel to find your next great read. This week a new beach read is on their list!

Teen Scene

Our last Teen activity for May is coming up next week, where we will make Boba Tea! While registration is full for that event, you can learn more about the tea culture of Taiwan by using our AtoZ World Food eresource. If you have the ingredients on hand, follow along with our video on our YouTube page, next Tuesday at 4pm!

Upcoming events:

June 1st- Journal Challenge

June 8th- DIY Tic Tac Toe

June 15th- Chocolate Tasting

June 22nd- DIY Pudding Slime

June 29th- Mermaid Sugar Scrub

Register for June’s Teen activities here: https://forms.gle/RpQxJxHzvKru9DjZA

Children’s Programs:

We are starting to plan for our TD Summer Reading Club. It will be a virtual program and we know you’re going to have fun with us this summer!

Just a reminder, we are always happy to put together a specially selected bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will do the rest.

New books

You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. Then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction:

The last boyfriend by Nora Roberts

The perfect hope by Nora Roberts

Breath by breath by Morgan Llywelyn

Star Wars: Thrawn ascendancy by Timothy Zahn

Sooley by John Grisham

The nature of fragile things by Susan Meissner

Great circle by Maggie Shipstead

Her last holiday by C.L. Taylor

Unsettled ground by Claire Fuller

Lost immunity by Daniel Kalla

Molly falls to earth by Maria Mutch

Swimming to Trout River by Linda Rui Feng

A dog’s courage by W. Bruce Cameron

The son of the house by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia

That summer by Jennifer Weiner

The devil may dance by Jake Tapper

Non fiction:

Collected: colour + neutral by

Sarah Richardson

Finding the mother tree by Suzanne Simard

Doom: the politics of catastrophe

by Niall Ferguson

Sheet pan everything by Ricardo Media

One pot, pan, planet by Anna Jones

The Windsor diaries 1940-45 by Alathea Fitzalan Howard

Radical longevity by Ann Louise Gittleman

Metabolical by Robert H. Lustig

We can do better by David Goldbloom

Beautiful things: a memoir by Hunter Biden

