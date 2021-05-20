Hockley Valley resort hit by break and enter

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter at Hockley Valley Resort in the Town of Mono.

During the overnight hours between Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13, 2021, the suspect(s) broke into a barn on the resort property and stole several tools including; a chainsaw, electric hand tools, mechanical equipment, and a welding unit.

The investigation is ongoing, there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

