Mono Cliffs Park Warden struck by vehicle over long weekend

May 27, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was busy over the Victoria Day long weekend conducting traffic enforcement at Mono Cliffs Provincial Park in an attempt to keep visitors safe. Park staff have been overwhelmed with the influx of visitors and parking issues that have created serious safety concerns, resulting in a Park Warden being struck by a vehicle.

On Sunday, May 23, shortly after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a Park Warden being hit by a car operated by a driver who refused to follow the Warden’s direction. As a result of the investigation, the driver, Viktoriya PEVNEVA, 54, of Brampton, has been charged with:

• Dangerous Operation

• Resist Arrest

The charges have not been proven in court.

A combination of over 200 parking tickets and Highway Traffic Act tickets were issued over the Victoria Day long weekend. Park visitors are reminded that vehicles found in violation of the Town of Mono Parking By-Law will be ticketed and potentially towed if they are found to be in a hazardous location.

Our officers are dedicated to addressing arising public safety issues. The Dufferin OPP is engaged with our residents and responds to their concerns to ensure the continuous well-being of our community.

Anyone with information regarding unlawful or suspicious activity is asked to call the OPP at 1! -888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Readers Comments (0)