Dufferin OPP asking residents to contact police about public safety matters

May 27, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding citizens to contact police directly regarding public safety matters. Members of our communities are vital partners in community safety.

Recently, the Dufferin OPP has been notified of incidents indirectly. Reports and complaints have been shared on social media or through other agencies without immediate or direct police contact. Members of the public are reminded to call police directly regarding any public safety or police related matter.

The OPP takes all allegations of criminality seriously and conducts a thorough and exhaustive investigation holding those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. Incidents reported sooner give officers a greater opportunity to locate the parties or vehicles involved, thoroughly investigate and lay charges in a timely manner.

The concerns of our citizens are our top priority.

The members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity or a traffic complaint, please contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

Readers Comments (0)