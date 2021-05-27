Police news

Dufferin OPP arrest impaired driver thanks to concerned citizen

May 27, 2021   ·   0 Comments

On May 12 at approximately 8:52 p.m., an officer from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired driving on County Road 109 in the Township of East Garafraxa.

The officer was responding to a driving complaint by a concerned citizen in the area of County Road 109 and County Road 12 in East Garafraxa. The officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Fareed Khan, 56-year-old, from Brampton, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

•  Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

• Failure to comply with release order

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July 2021, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven in court. Their driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

The Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. 



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Community rallies together for Amaranth family

Written By Sam Odrowski The community has rallied together, raising over $4,000 through GoFundMe for a local family facing extraordinary medical challenges. Larissa Jago of ...

CDDHS Co-op Corner: EVO Electrical

Written By Taylor Brown My name is Taylor Brown and I am doing my Co-op placement at EVO Electrical Contracting. This company is a husband ...

Ontario government unveils new reopening plan

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Out with the old, and in with the new.  The Ontario government announced last Thursday (May 20) ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support