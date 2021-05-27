Dufferin OPP arrest impaired driver thanks to concerned citizen

May 27, 2021 · 0 Comments

On May 12 at approximately 8:52 p.m., an officer from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with impaired driving on County Road 109 in the Township of East Garafraxa.

The officer was responding to a driving complaint by a concerned citizen in the area of County Road 109 and County Road 12 in East Garafraxa. The officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, Fareed Khan, 56-year-old, from Brampton, has been charged with:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

• Failure to comply with release order

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July 2021, to answer to the charges. The charges have not been proven in court. Their driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

Thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

The Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)