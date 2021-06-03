Shelburne Public Library shares new books, news

June 3, 2021 · 0 Comments

Spring into Reading Challenge:

Open to readers of all ages, we challenge you to log as much reading as you can between now and June 4th on the Beanstack app. We will now be awarding two additional prize packages of free entrance and a snack bag at the upcoming drive-in double feature movie night! That’s 3 families who will win entrance to this exciting event! You can download the Beanstack app from your app store, or use a browser to track your reading by going here: https://shelburnelibrary.beanstack.org/reader365

Did you know that Rose and Jade provide weekly, exciting library updates in addition to live reviews of their latest reads? Check out our YouTube channel to find your next great read. Recommendations are posted each Wednesday evening!

Teen Scene:

We’re challenging Teens to start journaling this month, and to help do so, we will be posting prompts on our social pages each Monday.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 24th @ 7pm as YOUR Library will be presenting their favourite Teen Titles from the past year alongside 6 other local libraries! If you’re looking for reading recommendations for the Teen level in the categories of non-fiction, fiction, and graphic novels, you won’t want to miss out on this event.

Upcoming events:

June 8th- DIY Tic Tac Toe

June 15th- Chocolate Tasting

June 22nd- DIY Pudding Slime

June 24th- Teen Book Tasting

June 29th- Mermaid Sugar Scrub

Register for June’s Teen activities here: https://forms.gle/RpQxJxHzvKru9DjZA

Children’s Programs:

We are starting to plan for our TD Summer Reading Club. It will be a virtual program and we know you’re going to have fun with us this summer!

Just a reminder, we are always happy to put together a specially selected bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will do the rest.

New books:

New books just in time for the column!!! You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. Then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.

Fiction:

The newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews

The unforgiven by Heather Graham

Second place by Rachel Cusk

A stranger in town by Kelley Armstrong

The secret path by Karen Swan

Summer on the Bluffs by Sunny Hostin

The radio operator by Ulla Lenz

Basil’s war by Stephen Hunter

The woman with the blue star by Pam Jenoff

Confessions from the quilting circle by Maisey Yates

A good mother by Lara Bazelon

Imagine summer by Shelley Noble

How lucky by Will Leitch

The final twist by Jeffery Deaver

While justice sleeps by Stacey Abrams

V for victory by Lissa Evans

Girl in the walls by A.J. Gnuse

The summer job by Lizzy Dent

The soulmate equation by Christina Lauren

An Amish surprise by Shelley Shepard Gray

Non fiction:

How Stella learned to talk by

Christine Hunger

The happiest man on earth by Eddie Jaku

Liv B’s easy everyday by Olivia Biermann

My name is Selma by Selma Van de Perre

Amazon unbound by Brad Stone

The zero-waste chef by

Anne-Marie Bonneau

Breathe, cry, breathe by

Catherine Gourdier

The vegan meat cookbook by

Miyoko Schinner

Facing the mountain by

Daniel James Brown

Persist by Elizabeth Warren

What if the world stops shopping by

J.B. MacKinnon

Elizabeth and Margaret by Andrew Morton

Readers Comments (0)