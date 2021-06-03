Shelburne Public Library shares new books, news

June 3, 2021 · 0 Comments
Spring into Reading Challenge:
Open to readers of all ages, we challenge you to log as much reading as you can between now and June 4th on the Beanstack app. We will now be awarding two additional prize packages of free entrance and a snack bag at the upcoming drive-in double feature movie night! That’s 3 families who will win entrance to this exciting event! You can download the Beanstack app from your app store, or use a browser to track your reading by going here: https://shelburnelibrary.beanstack.org/reader365
Did you know that Rose and Jade provide weekly, exciting library updates in addition to live reviews of their latest reads? Check out our YouTube channel to find your next great read. Recommendations are posted each Wednesday evening!
Teen Scene:
We’re challenging Teens to start journaling this month, and to help do so, we will be posting prompts on our social pages each Monday.
Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 24th @ 7pm as YOUR Library will be presenting their favourite Teen Titles from the past year alongside 6 other local libraries! If you’re looking for reading recommendations for the Teen level in the categories of non-fiction, fiction, and graphic novels, you won’t want to miss out on this event.
Upcoming events:
June 8th- DIY Tic Tac Toe
June 15th- Chocolate Tasting
June 22nd- DIY Pudding Slime
June 24th- Teen Book Tasting
June 29th- Mermaid Sugar Scrub
Register for June’s Teen activities here: https://forms.gle/RpQxJxHzvKru9DjZA
Children’s Programs:
We are starting to plan for our TD Summer Reading Club. It will be a virtual program and we know you’re going to have fun with us this summer!
Just a reminder, we are always happy to put together a specially selected bag of books for your child. Email the ages and interests of your child to children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will do the rest.
New books:
New books just in time for the column!!! You can browse all our books if you login to our catalogue! Go to www.shelburnelibrary.ca. Then click on Our Catalogue to look for new books or browse the entire collection.
Fiction:
The newcomer by Mary Kay Andrews
The unforgiven by Heather Graham
Second place by Rachel Cusk
A stranger in town by Kelley Armstrong
The secret path by Karen Swan
Summer on the Bluffs by Sunny Hostin
The radio operator by Ulla Lenz
Basil’s war by Stephen Hunter
The woman with the blue star by Pam Jenoff
Confessions from the quilting circle by Maisey Yates
A good mother by Lara Bazelon
Imagine summer by Shelley Noble
How lucky by Will Leitch
The final twist by Jeffery Deaver
While justice sleeps by Stacey Abrams
V for victory by Lissa Evans
Girl in the walls by A.J. Gnuse
The summer job by Lizzy Dent
The soulmate equation by Christina Lauren
An Amish surprise by Shelley Shepard Gray
Non fiction:
How Stella learned to talk by
Christine Hunger
The happiest man on earth by Eddie Jaku
Liv B’s easy everyday by Olivia Biermann
My name is Selma by Selma Van de Perre
Amazon unbound by Brad Stone
The zero-waste chef by
Anne-Marie Bonneau
Breathe, cry, breathe by
Catherine Gourdier
The vegan meat cookbook by
Miyoko Schinner
Facing the mountain by
Daniel James Brown
Persist by Elizabeth Warren
What if the world stops shopping by
J.B. MacKinnon
Elizabeth and Margaret by Andrew Morton
