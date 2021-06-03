Grand Valley Councillor Elizabeth Taylor passes away

June 3, 2021

The Council and residents of Grand Valley are mourning a tremendous loss to their community at the passing of Elizabeth Taylor on the morning of Tuesday (June 1).

Elizabeth showed dedication to her town in everything she did, from volunteering with community groups, to serving in times of emergency, to faithfully serving as an elected member of Grand Valley Council for over 10 years.

Her passion and enthusiasm for making Grand Valley beautiful will be her legacy.

The Town of Grand Valley sends its heartfelt condolences to Wayne, Elizabeth’s children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Elizabeth was a resident of Grand Valley for over 50 years, where she raised her children and grandchildren.

Grand Valley’s flag will be at half-mast for two weeks in remembrance of Elizabeth.

The Town says it will miss Elizabeth very much and thanks her for all she did for the Grand Valley community.

