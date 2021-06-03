General News

Grand Valley Councillor Elizabeth Taylor passes away

June 3, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Council and residents of Grand Valley are mourning a tremendous loss to their community at the passing of Elizabeth Taylor on the morning of Tuesday (June 1). 

Elizabeth showed dedication to her town in everything she did, from volunteering with community groups, to serving in times of emergency, to faithfully serving as an elected member of Grand Valley Council for over 10 years.

Her passion and enthusiasm for making Grand Valley beautiful will be her legacy. 

The Town of Grand Valley sends its heartfelt condolences to Wayne, Elizabeth’s children, grandchildren, and extended family.

 Elizabeth was a resident of Grand Valley for over 50 years, where she raised her children and grandchildren. 

Grand Valley’s flag will be at half-mast for two weeks in remembrance of Elizabeth.

The Town says it will miss Elizabeth very much and thanks her for all she did for the Grand Valley community.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Pride month being celebrated in Dufferin County

Written By Sam Odrowski Ever since Canada signed into law the decriminalization of homosexual acts between consenting adults in June of 1969, one day before ...

CDDHS Co-op Corner: Haynes Welding in Shelburne

This week Cooper Grace-Cavey from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Haynes Welding is contributing to our ...

Shelburne Fall Fair cancelled for second year in a row

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Shelburne Fall Fair has been called off for the second year in a row with uncertainty ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support