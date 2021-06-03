Police news

Dufferin OPP seize drugs in Shelburne – charges laid

June 3, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a suspect following the execution of a search warrant in the Town of Shelburne.

On May 27, 2021, as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Shelburne, members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of CSCU team from Caledon Detachments and Central Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at an address in Shelburne. 

Investigators located and seized the following items:

• Cannabis

• Cocaine

• THC edible products

• Hash

• Psilocybin

• Cash

• Cell phones

• Vehicle (Offence Related Property)

  As a result of this investigation, Michael GRECO, 36-year-old from Shelburne, was charged with: 

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

• Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

• Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling – two counts

These charges have not been proven in court. The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. We value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         

