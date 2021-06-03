Traffic complaint helps take impaired driver off of road

June 3, 2021

On May 29, 2021, at approximately 2:35 p.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint in the Town of Orangeville.

An officer located the vehicle in the area of Aiken Crescent in Orangeville, and initiated a traffic stop. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested at the scene for impaired operation. The driver was transported to the Dufferin OPP Detachment to provide samples of his breath.

As a result, Donald CAMPBELL, 35, of New Tecumseth, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C.) over 80 mg

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, on a future date in August 2021 to answer to the charge. The charges have not been included in court. The accused has also received a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound. The charges have not been prove in court.

How to spot an impaired driver:

• Quick acceleration or deceleration

• Weaving across the road

• Almost striking an object, curb, or vehicle

• Stopping without a cause or erratic breaking

• Drifting in and out of traffic lanes

• Turning abruptly or illegally

If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately.

