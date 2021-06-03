Amaranth man facing multiple charges after break and enter

=Dufferin OPP responded to a break and enter at a residence on Broadway in the Town of Orangeville last Wednesday (May 26) at approximately 6:05 a.m.

Information was received that a male suspect entered an apartment unit, assaulted the resident with a weapon when confronted and fled. There was no property obtained and the victim is unaware of the motives.

A short time later, the suspect had an altercation with a second victim at the rear of the apartment building. During this altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim and stole the victim’s cellphone.

Officers located the suspect later in a nearby parking lot.

As a result of the investigation conducted by Dufferin OPP uniform officers, with the assistance of members from Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Scott LEMOS, 34, of Amaranth, has been charged with:

• Break and enter a dwelling house – commit indictable offence

• Assault with a Weapon – two counts

• Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

• Fail to Comply with Probation Order – three counts

• Robbery with Theft

These charges have not been proven in court. The accused was transported to the Dufferin Detachment and held pending a bail hearing.

Learn to safeguard your property, visit https://www.opp.ca/index.php?id=115&lng=en&entryid=570bf1a58f94ac983906709c.

Report suspicious persons or activity to OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

