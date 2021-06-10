CDDHS Co-op Corner: Champ Burger

June 10, 2021

Written By Alex Rose

This week Alex Rose from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) shares a little bit about their experience and how Champ Burger Restaurant is contributing to our community’s future.

Champ Burger Restaurant has been in a very successful business since 1992. Stan Dimikos has provided a fast-food industry that has welcomed many customers over the years and left them full and satisfied. Not only is this a fast food restaurant it is also a family run business that makes all employees feel like family as well.

All the staff and managers have done an excellent job keeping the restaurant running and maintaining it well. All workers feel welcomed and get along great with each other. The staff keep customers coming back and wanting more every time. Both locations (Primrose & Alliston) do an amazing job and are very successful.

My experience at Champ Burger has been excellent and I learned multiple new skills that are valued towards the job and towards my future as well.

Whether it’s being on till and working with the wonderful customers, wrapping the burger/sandwich items or even helping the other employers, each task has taught me a lot.

I have learned to work well with others, to work at a fast pace and to become more efficient at the job as well. There is a large amount of equipment used in the industry and I learned to use most of them. For example, running the fryers, the grill, the till system, the drive-though, and the new online ordering system.

At the beginning of my job, I was trained first to work with the till system, that way I became familiar with how to be successful at customer service, learned about the items on the menu and much more.

Over time I was taught by my great manager, Mik Hayward, how to use the fryers and the grills, with some assistance along the way from other workers as well.

While working at Champ Burger I learned about the multiple jobs that are associated with working here. First, considering how Champ’s is a legalized place to serve alcohol, I had the opportunity to learn about the different breweries that the restaurant buys its beer from. Also, I learned about the companies that supply us with food and the stock items that are required for the business as well. In addition, I have learned about the requirements and the responsibilities of being a manager.

The restaurant is well respected and known for its good food and great service. Champ Burger supports our high school, CDDHS, by offering co-op opportunities to our students where they can learn more about the food industry, and they have donated funds to support student awards.

