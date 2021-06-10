Police news

Dufferin OPP charge impaired driver thanks to citizen report

June 10, 2021   ·   0 Comments

On June 6, 2021, at approximately 7:21 p.m., an officer from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver for impaired driving on Broadway at Highway 10 in the Town of Orangeville.

The officer was responding to a driving complaint by a concerned citizen in the area of Broadway and Highway 10 in Orangeville. The officer located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and commenced an impaired driving in-vestigation. 

As a result, Fareed KHAN, 56-year-old, from Brampton, has been charged with the following:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs

• Failure to comply with release order

• Driving while under suspension

• Fail to comply with Probation Order

These charges have not been proven in court. The accused was transported to Dufferin OPP Detachment and held for a bail hearing. Their driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle impounded for a period of seven days.

Dufferin OPP would like to say thank you to the concerned citizen who called police. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorist to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in part-nership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have infor-mation about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to re-main anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com. 



         

