Shelburne Farmers’ Market officially opens for season

June 17, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The sun was shining as community members lined up for their chance to shop at the first Shel-burne Farmers Market in over a year.

“We’re having a great day, it’s been super positive,” said Alexandra Georgie, a volunteer organ-izer for the market. “We’re really excited to be back this year for the 2021 Farmers’ Market, giving everyone an opportunity to get out and support local. Everyone is happy that the market is back.”

The Shelburne Farmers’ Market kick started the 2021 season last Thursday (June 10), at Owen Sound Street and First Ave., with 20 vendors from across Dufferin County including local farm-ers and artisans.

“We’ve got a good lineup of vendors,” said Georgie.

“Some were unable to show up, but we have a few more that are going to be coming.”

Tonya Kobayashi, a fiber artist in Amaranth and owner of The Knot and Needle, was one of the local artisans selling at the market. Kobayashi has been selling her work at the Shelburne Farmers’ Market since 2018.

“I do macramé as well as weaving,” said Kobayashi. “I have woven wall hangings, macramé wall hangings, plant hangers, and accessories like earnings, purse charms and hairclips.”

The first market she’s been a part of in a while, Kobayashi said the Shelburne Farmers’ Market is a special place for her.

“This is actually where I started, when we moved to the Shelburne area a few years ago, this was my first market I did – that was the beginning of my business,” said Kobayashi. “I’m really happy to be back here.”

Lennox Farms, a family-owned rhubarb farm in Melanchthon, were also one of the many local farms selling produce.

“We have everything rhubarb, from juice to pie, chopped up rhubarb, and baked goods. We’re also growing asparagus and lettuce green,” said Jeannette French.

Lennox Farm has been part of the Shelburne Farmers’ Market in the past, but has missed the last few years with running their own farm market.

“We just got so busy at home, but this year is just a few days for the year which is good for us, it’s not too busy,” said French.

The Shelburne Farmers’ Market was originally cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandem-ic, and was not planned to return this year until a small group of local volunteers banded to-gether in the hopes of making the markets return. On May 10, the group announced their plan to revitalize the annual event and launch the market by mid-June.

This year the market is being held once every three weeks, on a Thursday, rather than on a weekly basis.

The next Shelburne Farmers’ Market is scheduled for June 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Come out and support local businesses, we have a lot of great locals farms, local bakers, and artisans, it’s a great opportunity to support Shelburne and our community,” said Georgie. “Everyone is welcome.”

