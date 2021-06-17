Dufferin OPP launch ‘Quiet Running’ initative

June 17, 2021

Area roadways monitored by Dufferin OPP continue to see a considerable presence of improperly maintained or modified motor vehicles causing excessive noise.

On Sunday (June 13) Dufferin OPP and Central Region Traffic partnered for a summer initiative against noisy vehicles. The local OPP says it is their mission to increase compliance of the Highway Traffic Act as it relates to unnecessary noise through education and enforcement.

The focus of the initiative is improperly maintained and modified motor vehicles, including motorcycles and passenger vehicles, that are causing unnecessary and excessive noise for the citizens of Dufferin County. The most commonly observed infractions officers encounter include:

• No muffler/improper muffler

• Unreasonable noise – signalling device

• Unnecessary noise

• Have a siren

• Disobey sign (use of engine brakes)

Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of vehicle owners who are in compliance.

