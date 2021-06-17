Dufferin OPP looking for vehicle theft suspect

June 17, 2021 · 0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville.

The theft took place on June 9 around 2:00 p.m while the owner parked their vehicle on the road to retrieve their mail. Whenthe owner was distracted at the mailbox, the suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove away. The complainant last saw the vehicle heading southbound towards McCanell Avenue. There is no suspect description at this time and the stolen vehicle is described as a 2015 Mazda 3, silver in colour. There are no distinctive markings or logos on the vehicle.

Please call Dufferin OPP at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information.

Readers Comments (0)