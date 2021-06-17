Police news

Dufferin OPP looking for vehicle theft suspect

June 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP are currently investigating the theft of a vehicle from Rolling Hills Drive in Orangeville.

The theft took place on June 9 around 2:00 p.m while the owner parked their vehicle on the road to retrieve their mail. Whenthe owner was distracted at the mailbox, the suspect jumped in the vehicle and drove away. The complainant last saw the vehicle heading southbound towards McCanell Avenue. There is no suspect description at this time and the stolen vehicle is described as a 2015 Mazda 3, silver in colour. There are no distinctive markings or logos on the vehicle. 

Please call Dufferin OPP at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122 if you have any information.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

CCDHS Co-op Corner: Twin Construction

Written By Luke Dresar This week Luke Dresar from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) shares a little bit about his experience and how Twin ...

Local mosque holds vigil following London attack

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter We Stand With Our London Family. More than a dozen community members gathered outside the Muslims of ...

Local businesses excited to finally reopen under Stage One

Written By Paula Brown Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It was the first step back to normalcy as local restaurants and businesses deemed non-essential reopened their ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support