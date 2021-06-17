Police news

Dufferin OPP investigating car thefts

June 17, 2021   ·   0 Comments

The Dufferin OPP is currently investigating multiple thefts from vehicles in Orangeville.

On June 9, officers responded to several complaints of theft from cars in the Elizabeth Street area. Dufferin OPP is asking residents in the area of Elizabeth Street to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity and report it to police.

Vehicle owners are reminded to always lock their vehicles and close the windows. Unlocked vehicles, and vehicles with valuables visible are the first vehicles targeted. Perpetrators incur more risk of getting caught if they are forced to physically break into vehicles.



         

