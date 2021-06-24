General News

Pfizer delay will impact local vaccine rollout

June 24, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Delays in shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Ontario will impact clinics in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph beginning this week. Because of supply reductions, clinics throughout the region will begin prioritizing the Moderna vaccine for all adults 18 years of age and older.

“These shipment changes are certainly challenging,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of WDG Public Health. “We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact on the public, but we must do what we can to ensure we continue to vaccinate our region as quickly as possible. I want to assure residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph that their first or second dose will be safe and effective.”

Moderna will now be offered at all WDG Public Health and partner clinics for residents of the region 18 years of age and older for first and second doses – until shipments of Pfizer vaccines resume. 

Remaining Pfizer supplies will be prioritized for youth aged 12 to 17 years old.

For all residents of the region who received either Moderna or Pfizer for their first dose, evidence indicates that receiving either vaccine as a second dose provides strong protection against COVID-19. Both mRNA vaccines are authorized for use in Canada, use similar technology, and are safe to mix. 

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine.



         

