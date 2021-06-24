Headwaters presents Dr. David Scott award to WDG Public Health

June 24, 2021 · 0 Comments

Written By Paula Brown

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) held its annual general meeting on Tuesday (June 23), where the latest recipients of the Dr. David Scott Award were honoured.

HHCC Board Chair, Lori Ker presented the award to Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, Associate Medical Officer of Health as well as the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health team.

“I wish to extend my deepest thanks to Headwaters Health Care Centre for this award which I ac-cept on behalf of all members of the WDG Public Health Team,” said Dr. Mercer. “The award isn’t something we would have sought but the recognition means a great deal to us. The work of Public Health throughout the pandemic would not have been possible without the incredible partners like Headwaters.”

The Dr. David Scott Award is given to individuals or groups who have gone above and beyond to improve overall health and wellness for residents in the Dufferin-Caledon area, and promoting link-age between the local hospital and the community.

Dr. David Scott first came to Orangeville in 1962 as the town’s first specialist in general surgery. He practiced as a general surgeon between the years of 1962 to 1997, and was Chief of staff at the lo-cal hospital from 1983 to 1989.

He passed away in April 2020, at the age of 88.

The late doctor’s son, Dr. Hugh Scott provided a video paying homage to his father and his contributions to Orangeville and surrounding communities.

“It is the essence of the award that matters…presenting this award every year creates an opportunity to speak again about why we have to say involved. It provides a forum for discussing new ideas to improve our community’s health through positive leadership,” said Dr. Scott.

Headwaters Health Care Centre in a press release said WDG Public Health emulates the true essences of the award with the teams work on making a positive impact on the health of the community.

“Our working relationship has been strengthened significantly through the course of the pandemic. In the early days there was a lot of concern and fear in the community about the unknown,” wrote HHCC in the press release. “WDG Public Health helped to quell those fears and provide the public and us, as health care providers, with clear and timely information based on facts and reliable data. WDG Public Health team members were right there with us in our work within the community, providing public health support and expertise for long-term care and hospital breakouts.”

HHCC at the general meeting also recognized the effect the pandemic has had on the hospital and celebrated the past years achievements.

